OVO Baby Mama: Take A Closer Look At Drake’s Supposed SixGod Seed Carrier Sophie Brussaux

Drake’s Alleged Baby Mother Sophie Brussaux

So, just who is the woman Pusha T name-checks as Drake’s “secret” baby mama in his latest soul-shattering diss?

If you’ll recall, we told you all about Sophie Brussaux and Drake’s shaky relationship, from the moment he was caught in Europe kicking it with her behind J.Lo’s (and Rihanna’s?) back…through her Papi pregnancy and his denial of it all…all the way up to her delivering little Adonis Graham and Drake finally accepting facts.

But just who is this Sophie? Well, she built a little name for herself as a video vixen, bottle girl and porn star under the name Rosee Divine stateside some years ago, coincidentally becoming good friends (at the time) with Drake’s other caked-out stripper ex, Maliah Michel. Granted, Sophie’s “porn” work appears to have been all solo movies. Of course, the fact that she’s not actually getting smashed on camera is neither here nor there when it comes to rap beef (or the fact that her masturbatory flicks are still searchable on your favorite freaky sites).

Since then, the ex-vixen moved back to her home of France and shifted all of her focus into her painting career — and she’s surprisingly pretty good. You can take a look at her art portfolio HERE.

But we know that’s not what you came here to take a peek at.

