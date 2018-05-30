Kardashian-Adjacent Kurse: Kendall Jenner Is Reportedly Dating 76ers Baller Ben Simmons

Kendall Jenner Dating Ben Simmons

Much like her sisters…Kendall loves her some NBA players.

The model’s latest conquest appears to be Philly point guard Ben Simmons. According to Page Six, the duo have been secretly going strong for the past few weeks.

The two were spotted at a trendy restaurant in Manhattan’s Bowery area last week, and a source said they were being blockaded by security shrouding their good time from others.

“Security measures seemed to have been taken to ensure Kendall and Ben enjoyed their night hassle free. They were smiling the night away with their friends.”

Mind you, Kendall is rebounding from Blake Griffin — who ended up heading all the way back to court with his baby mama over their relationship. And about a year prior to that, she was linked to Lakers baller Jordan Clarkson.

Looks like she’s taking after older sis Khloe in that arena…

Getty