Insulin In Overdrive: Is Nick Jonas Playfully Pricking Priyanka Chopra’s Brown Sugar Quantico Cakes?

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are sparking swirly romance rumors after being pictured together on three consecutive get-togethers.The Quantico actress and pop star seem to be spending a lot of time together lately, and have been seen together at the Hollywood Bowl, Dodgers Stadium, and the Pacific Ocean–all in the same weekend.

The rumors began to ignite on Friday, when multiple outlets reported that the youngest Jonas brother and Priyanka watched Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert in Los Angeles. Their Memorial Day Weekend festivities continued into Saturday, as the pair attended a Dodgers game against the San Diego Padres.

Nick Jonas at the Dodgers game with Priyanka Chopra – May 26th pic.twitter.com/3ATDpqHFBP — Nick Jonas News (@JickNonasNews) May 27, 2018

An onlooker told E! News that the couple looked “very happy and smiley and seemed to really be enjoying each other’s company. They didn’t show any PDA, just talking and laughing a lot.”

Chopra and Jonas have known each other since before last year’s Met Gala, where they walked the red carpet together in Ralph Lauren.

Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra, Glen Powell, Wilmer Valderrama, Chord Overstreet, Greg Garbowsky, and friends in Los Angeles, CA – May 28th pic.twitter.com/nTKy716Oxc — Nick Jonas News (@JickNonasNews) May 29, 2018

Jimmy Kimmel asked the 35-year-old the actress about her chemistry with the 25-year-old former Disney star–but she stuck to her guns, saying their appearance was purely platonic.