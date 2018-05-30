Deadbeat Drizzy: Twitter Is Flaming Drake Over Pusha T’s Accusations He’s Neglecting A Whole A$$ Son

Drake Accused Of Being Deadbeat

Well, Pusha T really went for it. In his latest diss for Drake, the Clipse member went all the way in on Mr. OVO for, among other things, being a deadbeat dad. According to Push (and old BOSSIP archives), Drake has a son named Adonis with model Sophie Brussaux that he never sees and has tried to hide from jump.

Wow. Twitter hopped on the news and had all the memes and jokes. What a cruel, cruel world. Welp, rap beef is rap beef. Sorry, buddy. Take a look at the wildest jokes about Deadbeat Drizzy.