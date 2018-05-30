‘Don’t Change Nothin!’ That Shocking #QueenSugar Moment Left Everyone In Tears

Were you watching???

“Queen Sugar” Season Three Premiere Reactions

The third season of Ava Duvernay’s New Orleans based family drama premiered Monday and it was a painful tear-jerker thanks in part to Kofi Siriboe’s humanized portrayal of Ralph Angel.

***SPOILER ALERT****

Arguably the most interesting part of the “Queen Sugar” season three premiere was seeing the drastic change in little Blue who’s lashing out after his mother Darla moved away and is now acting defiantly towards his father Ralph Angel.

Everything has changed. Will Ralph Angel rise to the occasion for Blue? #QUEENSUGAR May 29 & 30, 10|9c. pic.twitter.com/JkiqIhcMpo — Queen Sugar (@QueenSugarOWN) May 25, 2018

Last season ended with Darla shockingly admitting that Blue might not be Ralph Angel’s son and R.A. tearfully claiming that “Blue is in his veins” despite what a paternity test might say.

During Monday’s episode, the moment of truth finally arrived and the results were exactly what viewers dreaded—-BLUE IS NOT RALPH ANGEL’S SON.

Ralph was then seen crying after reading the results and repeating, “It don’t change nothin.”

Blue is the blood that runs through your veins, RA! Even if yours doesn’t run through his. #QUEENSUGAR pic.twitter.com/zUIr1INi1J — Queen Sugar (@QueenSugarOWN) May 30, 2018

HEARTBREAKING.

People reacted to the saddening moment on Twitter including Oprah who quoted R.A….

and others who admitted that the scene made them shed tears.

#QueenSugar #GimmeSugar @ava got me in here sad and lonely and just in tears after that Ralph Angel moment … but Blue… I wasn’t trying to cry tonight. pic.twitter.com/2fkUgJXHx3 — Michael Jane Paul Pope (@MDwightKeller) May 30, 2018

I cry when Ralph Angel cries😔😩 — Call Me Kela (@KiWeeezy11) May 30, 2018

