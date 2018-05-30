Still The Thickest ‘Vegan’ Ever: Porsha Williams Flaunts Her Non-GMO Gams & Yummy Yams In Jamaica

- By Bossip Staff
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Bae of the day…

Porsha Williams Parties In Jamaica

Porsha Williams recently set out her yummy yams in a tropical location.

The “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” star hosted Memorial Day Weekend parties in Jamaica and partied at the Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa alongside her sister Lauren.

👸🏽🇯🇲👸🏾 Photo: @eyeofray

A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real) on

She also posed for pics in a series of thick-thigh exposing bikinis.

Jamaica 🇯🇲 #ShakeEmUp Bikini: @bfyne 📸 @eyeofray

A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real) on

We’re not sure if Porsha’s still sticking to the vegan lifestyle she announced on RHOA, but if she is she’s (still) the thickest vegan ever.

A N I S E 🇯🇲 Hair: @gonakedhair Photo: @eyeofray

A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real) on

More Porsha in Jamaica on the flip.

🏖 @lodwill 📸: @eyeofray 👙My Bikini: @hotmiamistyles #MemorialWeekend

A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real) on

💦 Love my chicken pox on my tummy lol I used to b hard headed

A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real) on

All these years still my rolly @johnnied4real #BFF 🇯🇲 Photo: @eyeofray

A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real) on

💦Drip💦 #KiniSlide 📸@eyeofray

A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real) on

