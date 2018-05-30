Still The Thickest ‘Vegan’ Ever: Porsha Williams Flaunts Her Non-GMO Gams & Yummy Yams In Jamaica

Bae of the day…

Porsha Williams Parties In Jamaica

Porsha Williams recently set out her yummy yams in a tropical location.

The “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” star hosted Memorial Day Weekend parties in Jamaica and partied at the Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa alongside her sister Lauren.

👸🏽🇯🇲👸🏾 Photo: @eyeofray A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real) on May 28, 2018 at 6:34pm PDT

She also posed for pics in a series of thick-thigh exposing bikinis.

We’re not sure if Porsha’s still sticking to the vegan lifestyle she announced on RHOA, but if she is she’s (still) the thickest vegan ever.

More Porsha in Jamaica on the flip.