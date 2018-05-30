Tidewater Terrorism: Spicy Braidlette Bully Pusha T Burned Drake’s House Down & Sparked HILARIOUS Memes
- By Bossip Staff
Pusha T’s Vicious “Duppy Freestyle” Response Shatters Twitter
Things are getting spicyyyyyy between Pusha T and Drake who are officially embroiled in a deliciously messy Rap beef that took a sharp left turn with King Push’s criminally disrespectful “Song Of Adidon” that burned Drizzy’s house down, hurt all of our feelings and kicked off HILARIOUS memes across the internet.
Peep the hilarious memes from Pusha T’s chest clutch-worthy response to Drake on the flip.