Tidewater Terrorism: Spicy Braidlette Bully Pusha T Burned Drake’s House Down & Sparked HILARIOUS Memes

Drake: "Don't push me when I'm in album mode-" Pusha: pic.twitter.com/g0O0CmxpaC — T💐 (@lanievox) May 30, 2018

Pusha T’s Vicious “Duppy Freestyle” Response Shatters Twitter

Things are getting spicyyyyyy between Pusha T and Drake who are officially embroiled in a deliciously messy Rap beef that took a sharp left turn with King Push’s criminally disrespectful “Song Of Adidon” that burned Drizzy’s house down, hurt all of our feelings and kicked off HILARIOUS memes across the internet.

Drake’s son walking into school tomorrow after no one believed him that it was his dad 😂 pic.twitter.com/dId0btGIr1 — Tyler Pieratt (@p13ratt) May 30, 2018

Peep the hilarious memes from Pusha T’s chest clutch-worthy response to Drake on the flip.