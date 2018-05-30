Rumor Control: Here’s The Truth Behind That Distressing Photo Of Drake In Blackface
What’s Up With The Photo Of Drake In Blackface?
Pusha T dropped his insufferable diss to Drake last night and as if the bars weren’t hurtful enough, the accompanying photo left people in shock.The internet saw it and gasped for air. Was Drake really in Blackface or was it photoshop? Who took the photo, and why???
We have a few answers for inquiring minds, here’s what we know on the flip…
1. The photo of Drake with his face painted obsidian is REAL. The photographer who took the photo in 2008 confirmed it to be real and it was sitting on his website for years without controversy.
2. It was taken as apart of a look book for a clothing line called Too Black Guys. We did some research and found the summer look book for the line which featured racial overtones and dawned a “Jim Crow” theme. That’s where Drake’s T-shirt idea came from. According to their site, the line was intended to represent the black experience in “an unapologetic way”.
But folks still call the photo distasteful. 20-year-old Aubrey should know better, right??
3. Well rap cohort Lupe Fiasco had some input on it, saying the photos were just 2 out of 6, that told a whole story of Drake going from happy to sad in the get up, wearing the T-shirt. Pusha apparently cropped it off to make Drake look “racist”.
It seems like the photographer, who tweeted at Pusha and his manger, had the photo removed…
Aubrey Graham (pre-Drake fame), 20-years-old, does a blackface photo shoot. What are YOUR thoughts on this situation???