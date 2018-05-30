Rumor Control: Here’s The Truth Behind That Distressing Photo Of Drake In Blackface

We have a few answers for inquiring minds, here’s what we know on the flip…

Please stop referring to this picture as “artwork”…I’m not an internet baby, I don’t edit images…this is a REAL picture…these are his truths, see for yourself https://t.co/gd6vRS3HM8 pic.twitter.com/2el58HEZ8F

Pusha T dropped his insufferable diss to Drake last night and as if the bars weren’t hurtful enough, the accompanying photo left people in shock.The internet saw it and gasped for air. Was Drake really in Blackface or was it photoshop? Who took the photo, and why???

And now the photographer @davidleyes says it was Drake’s own vision? Yoooooo (credit to original screenshotter of this) pic.twitter.com/07WucsCqQo — D-Lucks (@DLucksDS) May 30, 2018

1. The photo of Drake with his face painted obsidian is REAL. The photographer who took the photo in 2008 confirmed it to be real and it was sitting on his website for years without controversy.

2. It was taken as apart of a look book for a clothing line called Too Black Guys. We did some research and found the summer look book for the line which featured racial overtones and dawned a “Jim Crow” theme. That’s where Drake’s T-shirt idea came from. According to their site, the line was intended to represent the black experience in “an unapologetic way”.

But folks still call the photo distasteful. 20-year-old Aubrey should know better, right??

3. Well rap cohort Lupe Fiasco had some input on it, saying the photos were just 2 out of 6, that told a whole story of Drake going from happy to sad in the get up, wearing the T-shirt. Pusha apparently cropped it off to make Drake look “racist”.

It seems like the photographer, who tweeted at Pusha and his manger, had the photo removed…

First time this has happened to me… A post shared by Pusha T (@kingpush) on May 29, 2018 at 7:50pm PDT

Aubrey Graham (pre-Drake fame), 20-years-old, does a blackface photo shoot. What are YOUR thoughts on this situation???