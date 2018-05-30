Get Well, Queen! SZA Reveals That Her Voice Has Been Permanently Damaged Due To Medical Condition

Image via Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

SZA Says Her Voice Is Permanently Damaged

As we previously reported, SZA is taking some time away form her TDE labelmates on The Championship Tour. However, it now seems that her medical condition is more serious and could possibly have a serious affect on the rest of her career…

Yesterday the soulful singer took to Twitter to announce that the swelling in her vocal chords has resulted in PERMANENT damage to her voice.

The tweets were soon deleted and she’s gone dark on social media. It has to be as mentally frustrating as it is physical.

Hopefully the “permanent” damage is a misdiagnosis or something. Get well.