Sweet Taboo: Zoe Saldana, Beyonce And More Celebrities Heedlessly Doing Blackface

- By Bossip Staff
Blackface’s historical roots were planted in minstrel shows where white performers used black stereotypes to get giggles from racists. It’s been taboo since to use dark makeup to “express” yourself as any other race or skin color besides the performer’s own — but, that hasn’t stopped certain celebrities from using blackface to be funny, fashionable or “cool”.

From Beyonce to Christina Aguilera, hit the flip to see some celebrity blackface culprits.

Gigi Hadid – There’s been several instances where the model’s face was darkened and hair texture changed for shoots.

Beyonce – It was blackface but it was “fashion” and for a French magazine.

Rihanna – Welp.

Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian

Kim again…

    Zoe Saldana – Remember this horrible “makeup” on Zoe got roasted in the “Nina” movie?

    Jimmy Fallon – Here’s where the comedy and race line gets blurred…

    Jimmy Kimmel – another “blackface for laughs” culprit.

    Fred Armison – He’s White, FYI.

    Christina Aguilera – Little Miss “Durrty” circa 2003.

    Nick Cannon & Affion Crocket 

    Tyra Banks – she put her ANTM contestants through a blackface gauntlet.

