Sweet Taboo: Zoe Saldana, Beyonce And More Celebrities Heedlessly Doing Blackface

A Gallery Of Celebrity Blackface Offenders

Blackface’s historical roots were planted in minstrel shows where white performers used black stereotypes to get giggles from racists. It’s been taboo since to use dark makeup to “express” yourself as any other race or skin color besides the performer’s own — but, that hasn’t stopped certain celebrities from using blackface to be funny, fashionable or “cool”.

