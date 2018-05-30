Prostrating For POTUS: Cowardly, Colluding, Trump-Suckin’ NFL Owner Decided Not To Hire Kaepernick After “SOB” Comments

Image via Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

NFL Owner Admits He Didn’t Hire Kaepernick Because Of Trump

Most of us believe (see, know) that Colin Kaepernick is being blackballed from the NFL.

Yesterday, according to LawAndCrimes, Kaep’s lawyer, Mark Geragos, let loose some info that makes the NFL and it’s team owners look even FUNNIER in the light!

“In this civil case, there’s no doubt that the existing coaches — and I’m talking about Super Bowl-winning coaches — have testified under oath that he’s a starting quarterback in this league, and so that’s mind boggling,” Geragos said. “When you ask them … specifically why he isn’t he being hired … they say because of the national anthem policy.” “The only reason — and the owners will admit that — they haven’t signed him is they’re afraid of Trump, and they’ve colluded because of Trump,” Geragos said.

The owners are actually admitting, under oath, that they are purposely not hiring Kaepnernick because they don’t want smoke with Donald. Not surprising, but wow. The audacity.

We suggest you listen to the entire podcast below.