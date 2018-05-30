Here’s What Happened When Starbucks Shut Down For Racial Bias Training

We got a hold of Starbucks’s racial bias training video: pic.twitter.com/ePXy5Qqtzr — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) May 30, 2018

Starbucks Closed For Racial Bias Training & Sparked Twitter Chatter

Mayyybe you noticed that Starbucks was closed yesterday as part of a 4-hour racial bias training initiative sparked by the infuriating mistreatment of Black customers that spiraled into a national story while putting immense pressure on the tarnished coffee giant to make things right in Trump’s proudly racist America.

Starbucks employees undergoing racial sensitivity training (colorized) pic.twitter.com/wAB8nLFQAz — crash bandicoot (@MichaelaBr8) May 30, 2018

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Starbucks shutting down for racial bias training on the flip.