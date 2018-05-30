Here’s What Happened When Starbucks Shut Down For Racial Bias Training
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 10
❯
❮
Starbucks Closed For Racial Bias Training & Sparked Twitter Chatter
Mayyybe you noticed that Starbucks was closed yesterday as part of a 4-hour racial bias training initiative sparked by the infuriating mistreatment of Black customers that spiraled into a national story while putting immense pressure on the tarnished coffee giant to make things right in Trump’s proudly racist America.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Starbucks shutting down for racial bias training on the flip.
Continue Slideshow
Feature photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images