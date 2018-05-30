Ho Sit Down: Racist Rutabaga Roseanne Barr Blames Sleep Aid Meds For Bigotry, Valerie Jarrett And Ambien Respond

Image via Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Town & Country/Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NBC

Valerie Jarrett And Ambien Responds To Roseanne Barr

Nah, nah, nah. Keep that same energy, b.

Yesterday Roseanne Barr‘s world came crashing down around her after she used her Vienna sausage fingers to hurl racist bulls#!t at former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

After “apologizing” and “taking responsibility” this lumbering tub of margarine then went on to point the finger…at a pill.

Yeah well, the folks who make Ambien have a lil sum’n to say about that…

Flip the page.