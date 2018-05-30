Ho Sit Down: Racist Rutabaga Roseanne Barr Blames Sleep Aid Meds For Bigotry, Valerie Jarrett And Ambien Respond
Image via Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Town & Country/Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NBC
Valerie Jarrett And Ambien Responds To Roseanne Barr
Nah, nah, nah. Keep that same energy, b.
Yesterday Roseanne Barr‘s world came crashing down around her after she used her Vienna sausage fingers to hurl racist bulls#!t at former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.
After “apologizing” and “taking responsibility” this lumbering tub of margarine then went on to point the finger…at a pill.
Yeah well, the folks who make Ambien have a lil sum’n to say about that…
Image via Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty
Ironically, Valerie Jarrett was scheduled to appear on an MSNBC town hall “Everyday Racism In America” on the same day that Roseanne went full slave master in 280-characters or less.
Here’s what she had to say on the panel according to ABCNews:
“I’m worried about all the people out there who don’t have a circle of friends and followers who came to their defense,” Jarrett said at the town hall.
“The tone does start at the top, and we like to look up to our president and feel as though he reflects the values of our country,” she said. “But I also think every individual citizen has a responsibility too, and it’s up to all of us to push back. Our government is only going to be as good as we make it be.”
God bless Valerie Jarrett, f**k Roseanne Barr.