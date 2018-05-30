Sweet Matrimony-dom: Tyrese’s Wife Shows Off Her Updated Fast And Furious Bump

Tyrese Shows Off Samantha’s Six Month Bump

Tyrese and Samantha Gibson are giving folks updates on their healthy, growing seed. The couple revealed back in January that they were having a baby girl, with Samantha barely bulging. Now the mama is carrying a beautifully growing 6-month baby bump. Tyrese excitedly shared the photo on IG.

Today marks 6months…. Game7

Shayla’s little sister is near! My greatest gift!! Amen!

Just last month, Sam was singing Black Ty’s praises on IG as well.

I love you with all my heart. You are my best friend, my right hand. We’ve been through so much together. It’s hard to imagine we’ve ever been apart.. now, we are embarking on a new journey, and I couldn’t have prayed for a more loving, engaged, encouraging, supportive, caring, loyal partner. I appreciate you more than words can express!

How sweet!