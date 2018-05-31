Snip, Snip: Here’s What The Internet Thinks Pusha T Has In Store For Drake Next And It’s A Whopper

What’s Next For Drake?

Pusha T absolutely destroyed Drake yesterday by exposing his allegedly hidden son, his black face and his other insecurities. Push went on The Breakfast Club and told the world that he had even more aimed at Drizzy. There are clues about what he has next.

Push has mentioned that this is “Surgical Season” and ended his latest with “snip, snip, snip.” The hints indicate that Push might be able to speculate that Drizzy went to Dr. Miami to get abs put in. Seriously.

Drake’s entire glow up was sponsored by Dr. Miami. The jig… pic.twitter.com/bDWtlINcB3 — First Born Frederiksteda, Mother of Stush (@kailathecrucian) May 30, 2018

Oh, no. Take a look at the clues and hints and speculation. Will this end Drake?