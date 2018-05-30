At The Tender Age Of 54: Brigitte Nielsen Expecting Baby No. 5

In white folks news…

Brigitte Nielsen Pregnant

At 54-years-old Brigitte Nielsen is expecting her fifth child.

The Danish actress who has sons ranging in age from 23 to 34 announced on Instagram that she’s pregnant in a post captioned, “family getting larger.”

If you can remember, Brigitte starred alongside Flavor Flav a.k.a. her “Foofie” in VH1’s “Strange Love” reality show where cameras followed their romance.

The 2005 reality show spinoff spurned after they began dating on VH1’s “The Surreal Life.”