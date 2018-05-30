Geriatric Beef: Drake’s Paw Paw Drags Wendy Williams By Her “RuPaul” Wig After She Flambé’s The Graham Family On TV

Dennis Graham Claps At Wendy Williams Over Spicy Hot Topics

Wendy Williams really went IN on her hot take of the the Drake vs. Pusha T beef. We thought the tweets and commenters were ruthless, NO. Wendy kept it all the way funky.

She called out Drake for being a non-writing a$$ rapper and his daddy for allegedly skipping out on him, only to return after he was successful. And She didn’t stop there…she brought up Aubrey’s messy porn hub BM, putting her cakes on BLIZZY.

Wendy said:

“So you don’t write your own music. Anything you say is not really from your heart. You’re stupid enough to wear blackface…and then what is this we’re hearing about you having a baby with a stripper??? He (Pusha T) Also attacked Drake’s dad Dennis. Dennis walked out on Drake when he was only five. Pusha said Drake parades Dennis around in Steve Harvey suits *breaks out in laughter*.”

The fireworks came early this year! Holy hail, do you think Wendy went too far??? Drake’s pops is MAD at this.

Dennis Graham fired back at Wendy on IG.