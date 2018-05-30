Geriatric Beef: Drake’s Paw Paw Drags Wendy Williams By Her “RuPaul” Wig After She Flambé’s The Graham Family On TV
Dennis Graham Claps At Wendy Williams Over Spicy Hot Topics
Wendy Williams really went IN on her hot take of the the Drake vs. Pusha T beef. We thought the tweets and commenters were ruthless, NO. Wendy kept it all the way funky.
She called out Drake for being a non-writing a$$ rapper and his daddy for allegedly skipping out on him, only to return after he was successful. And She didn’t stop there…she brought up Aubrey’s messy porn hub BM, putting her cakes on BLIZZY.
Wendy said:
“So you don’t write your own music. Anything you say is not really from your heart. You’re stupid enough to wear blackface…and then what is this we’re hearing about you having a baby with a stripper??? He (Pusha T) Also attacked Drake’s dad Dennis. Dennis walked out on Drake when he was only five. Pusha said Drake parades Dennis around in Steve Harvey suits *breaks out in laughter*.”
The fireworks came early this year! Holy hail, do you think Wendy went too far??? Drake’s pops is MAD at this.
Dennis Graham fired back at Wendy on IG. Hit the flip to see!
Dennis wrote:
I had come to actually finally like Wendy Williams and watch her show it grew on me,Here’s the game changer, It’s very informative when you listen to a talk host report a story that they’ve actually researched and share it with their audience but this Rupaul Drag Race Queen looking B#+##^ has stepped out of her lane,You know nothing about Drake or Myself,Do your research before you try and be funny to your 79 capacity audience,Rupaul Jr WATCH HOW YOU SPEAK ON OUR NAME!!!!!!!! I lost all respect for you today !!!!
We wonder which part of the story Wendy is getting wrong. Hmmm, do you think Dennis should tell his side of the story???