Growing Up Hip Hip Exclusive Clip: Master P Has Heart To Heart With Boogie Over His Addiction To Lean: “You Might End Up Dead”

“Growing Up Hip Hop” Airs Thursday Nights On WeTV

Master P lays down some tough love for “Growing Up Hip Hop’s” bad boy Boogie Dash in an exclusive clip from the latest episode.

In it, Master P warns Boogie about the dangers of abusing Lean – or perscription cough syrup used recreationally – and tells him that his dalliance with the drug could cost him his life.

The drug – which is popular in hip hop – was one of the factor’s in the death of UGK’s Pimp C in 2008 at the age of 33.

“If you keep on drinking lean, all you’re gonna do is poison your body – you may end up dead,” the “No Limit” CEO tells Boogie.

However headstrong Boogie blasts his dad Damon Dash for spilling his secret addiction to the drug, and insists he can beat his problem on his own.

