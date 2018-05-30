Skrrt, Skrrrrrrt! Offset Gifts His Fairy Trap Angel A Car For Saving His Life Following Accident

Image via Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

Offset Buys His Lifesaver A Car

This is story will warm the cold bando where your heart used to be.

As you all know, 33.3% of the Migos was involved in a severe car accident recently and came away with some some painful injuries. Things could have been much worse if young man hadn’t been working to work that night and recognized that ‘Set was in need of assistance.

Well, it appears that Cardi’s soon-to-be husband has generously repaid his benefactor in a way that insures he will not have to do much walkin’ it nor talkin’ it.

The man who helped save Offset after his car accident in Atlanta was walking to work that day, so Offset bought him a new car. pic.twitter.com/wWpgT1WTCE — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) May 30, 2018

That’s a noble gesture. Sweet even. Good on Kiari Kendrell Cephus.