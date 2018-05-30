Skrrt, Skrrrrrrt! Offset Gifts His Fairy Trap Angel A Car For Saving His Life Following Accident
- By Bossip Staff
Image via Jeff Hahne/Getty Images
This is story will warm the cold bando where your heart used to be.
As you all know, 33.3% of the Migos was involved in a severe car accident recently and came away with some some painful injuries. Things could have been much worse if young man hadn’t been working to work that night and recognized that ‘Set was in need of assistance.
Well, it appears that Cardi’s soon-to-be husband has generously repaid his benefactor in a way that insures he will not have to do much walkin’ it nor talkin’ it.
That’s a noble gesture. Sweet even. Good on Kiari Kendrell Cephus.