BYE CRUSTY! Pettiest Reactions To Roseanne Getting Dumped Into The Musty MAGA Abyss
- By Bossip Staff
Roseanne Got FIRED & Sparked Petty Chaos
Ah yes, we love this song, especially when it involves proud MAGA minions like Roseanne who got clapped by ABC over shamelessly racist tweets about ex-Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett in a long overdue moment that sent Twitter into a hilariously PETTY tizzy.
Peep the absolute pettiest reactions to Roseanne’s well-deserved firing on the flip.
Feature photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images