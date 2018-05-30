BYE CRUSTY! Pettiest Reactions To Roseanne Getting Dumped Into The Musty MAGA Abyss

- By Bossip Staff
Roseanne Got FIRED & Sparked Petty Chaos

Ah yes, we love this song, especially when it involves proud MAGA minions like Roseanne who got clapped by ABC over shamelessly racist tweets about ex-Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett in a long overdue moment that sent Twitter into a hilariously PETTY tizzy.

Peep the absolute pettiest reactions to Roseanne’s well-deserved firing on the flip.

    Feature photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

