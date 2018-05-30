Amber Rose Reveals That Her Surgeon Snipped Her 36H Muva Mammaries Down To A 36DDD

Before and after…

Amber Rose Reveals Results Of Her Breast Reduction

Amber Rose is speaking on her newly reduced mammaries.

Muva recently chatted with PEOPLE Magazine about the surgery she underwent in January to take down her 36H breasts.

As previously reported Amber enlisted Dr. Garth Fisher to surgically slice off her breasts that she says hindered her from “wearing cute tops” and caused back pain.

Now she’s expounding and telling PEOPLE that she went from a 36H to a 36DDD.

“I was scared that I wouldn’t feel sexy anymore, but it got to a point where I had to wear two to three sports bras while exercising,” said Amber.

She also revealed that her breasts were so painful that sometimes it felt like she was wearing a backpack.

“It was almost as if I had, like, a heavy backpack on my chest,” Amber said to the publication. “I got my boobs when I was 14, but I would say, over the years, as my weight fluctuated, my boobs fluctuated. And, so, after I had my son, I mean, my boobs, they got bigger. They got way, way bigger. They definitely made me look older when I was a teenager, and also, I felt it made me look heavier as well because they were so big.”

Amber Rose also told the publication that in 2016 while she was on “Dancing with the Stars” she noticed a difference.

“My boobs slowed me down. And, my partner, [Maksim Chmerkovskiy], would be like, ‘Come on! Hurry up, faster, faster, faster.’ And I’m like, ‘Dude, I can’t go any faster!”

For reference, these were Muva’s mammaries before.

While there are certainly people who miss Amb’s tig-ole-bitties, we’re glad that she’s feeling freer.