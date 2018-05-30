Jesus Take The Wheel: Disturbing Footage Of Parkland Shooter’s Murderous Confession “My Goal Is At Least 20 People” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Image via Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Parkland Shooter’s Chilling Video Confession
The piece of s#!t who murdered more than a dozen people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida actually had the unmitigated gall to record a video proudly touting his plan to become famous via a mass shooting.
People like this should die as painfully as possible.