New Couple Alert?? Jesse Williams Reportedly Dating Bangin’ Sports Anchor Taylor Rooks

Jesse Williams Dating Sportscaster Taylor Rooks

Amid all the court craziness that persists between him and his ex-wife Aryn…Jesse Williams has managed to find time to pick up a new boo.

According to Page Six, Jesse’s latest lady love is 26-year-old SportsNet New York anchor Taylor Rooks.

Not a bad follow-up to Minka Kelly, huh? Sources say that Jesse and Taylor were extra boo’d up in Atlantic City over the weekend, but the duo are trying to stay low since Jesse’s ex Aryn likes to wild out…

“They are eager to keep their romance under wraps. He’s been going through a difficult divorce [from Aryn Drake-Lee], but he’s found solace with Taylor.”

The two spent a cozy 24 hours in Atlantic City over the long weekend, even spotted having a chuckle at Kevin Hart’s comedy show. The two were even rumored to have secured their privacy by staying in the new Ocean Resort Casino, WEEKS before its grand opening next month — the only two guests in the 1400-room hotel. Of course, it isn’t clear how true that is but it sounds….romantic?

