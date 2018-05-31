ManTan Tings: Drake Clarifies The Circumstances Surrounding That Blackface Photoshoot

Drake Explains Controversial Blackface Photo

Drake is feeling some Sahara-level heat now that Pusha T has given folks an eyeful of an 11-year-old photoshoot featuring your girl’s favorite rapper in full Blackface alongside his latest diss track.

Folks have already begun deep-diving into the origins of the pic and just what his intention was with it. Everyone originally thought it was part of an old lookbook he did for a clothing brand…but apparently, that’s not quite the case.

First, the owners of clothing brand Too Black Guys — which is still very much in operation — made SURE to make it known that while Drake was wearing one of their items in the shoot in question, his blackface look had nothing to do with them or their clothing line, although they understood what he was trying to convey with the images in question.

And it seems that Drake went ahead and answered the pressing questions posed by Push…

So, according to Drizzy, it was all a part of an exploration on the difficulties Black actors face getting roles.

Hmm…are you buying it?

