We Already Knew, Bruh: SNL Comedian Pete Davidson Finally Goes Public With Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson Confirms Relationship With Ariana Grande

Looks like everyone is playing relationship hopscotch these days…

We already told you about how hot on the heels of each of their respective relationships — Ariana with Mac Miller, Pete with Cazzie Davis — Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande rather abruptly found new love in one another. However, they were each markedly keeping things on the low, what with the somewhat suspicious timeline of their hookup and all.

But it looks like the couple decided it was time to let the poorly contained cat out of the bag already and confirm what we all pretty much had confirmed.

Pete posted the below pic of the couple decked out in Harry Potter robes — Pete a Gryffindor, and Ariana a Slytherin for those who are into that — and captioned it “The Chamber of Secrets has been opened.”

Yeah, wer’re guessing this relationship lived in that chamber behind their respective significant others’ backs for a little while before they got to this point. Funny…even though Ariana is actually older than Pete by a few months, she looks YEARS younger than that man.

Good for them, though, right?

Splash/WENN/Instagram