Truss Me Daddi! Blackface Drake Has Been Allegedly Cuttin’ Checks To Clandestine Co-Parent

Drake Has Alleged Paid Sophie Brussaux Since Pregnancy

Pusha T has Aubrey Drake Graham under more pressure than he’s ever been under in his career and Owl God is in full damage control mode!

The braided bandit from the 757 has alleged that Drake is a deadbeat dad to his secret son with French porn thottie Sophie Brussaux, but according to TMZ, The Boy has been financially supporting his boy since he was still in Sophie’s stomach.

It’s reported that Drake is going to take a DNA test to determine if lil’ Adonis is truly his seed, but he has a feeling that he might be the father.

Pusha might have scored another point in the battle because Drake was allegedly planning to address his mystery child on his soon-to-be released album Scorpion. Now that plan is kind ruined.

*Neptunes sound*