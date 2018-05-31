Dumb-ish & Dumber: Kimmy Cakes Met With Trump To Discuss Prison Reform & Blew Up Twitter

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 20

Kim K. Visited Trump & Sparked Twitter Hysteria

Man, where would we be as a people without social justice warrior Kim K. who took a break from coddling her sunken hubby, copying successful Black women and tweeting herself into Black folks’ business to “discuss” prison reform (no, seriously) with Trump in yet another WTF-moment that sparked hilarious chaos across the internet.

Peep the Twitter chaos over Kim K’s meeting with Trump on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314151617181920
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus