Dumb-ish & Dumber: Kimmy Cakes Met With Trump To Discuss Prison Reform & Blew Up Twitter

Tomorrow's cover: Kim Kardashian visits the White House to discuss prison reform with President Trump https://t.co/1N3bNkVmK7 pic.twitter.com/yPaL93Tyhe — New York Post (@nypost) May 30, 2018

Kim K. Visited Trump & Sparked Twitter Hysteria

Man, where would we be as a people without social justice warrior Kim K. who took a break from coddling her sunken hubby, copying successful Black women and tweeting herself into Black folks’ business to “discuss” prison reform (no, seriously) with Trump in yet another WTF-moment that sparked hilarious chaos across the internet.

Trump: So kim what is the extent of your experience with the prison system? pic.twitter.com/q26S1afoSq — dizzle_saint_james (@Ummhowaboutno_) May 31, 2018

Peep the Twitter chaos over Kim K’s meeting with Trump on the flip.