Dumb-ish & Dumber: Kimmy Cakes Met With Trump To Discuss Prison Reform & Blew Up Twitter
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 20
❯
❮
Kim K. Visited Trump & Sparked Twitter Hysteria
Man, where would we be as a people without social justice warrior Kim K. who took a break from coddling her sunken hubby, copying successful Black women and tweeting herself into Black folks’ business to “discuss” prison reform (no, seriously) with Trump in yet another WTF-moment that sparked hilarious chaos across the internet.
Peep the Twitter chaos over Kim K’s meeting with Trump on the flip.