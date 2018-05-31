Who Needs 9 Mag? Kat Tat Announces The Official Opening Of Her Beverly Hills Tattoo Shop

For the “Black Ink Crew Chicago” fans…

Kat Tat’s Enigma Tattoos Opening In June

While people were watching the new season of VH1’s “Black Ink Crew” a missing cast member was making a big announcement.

Kat Tat who ditched Chicago for L.A. after a tumultuous season 3, previously announced that she’s no longer 9 Mag affiliated and is opening her Enigma Tattoos shop in Beverly Hills.

Now she’s announcing the official opening date; June 21

We see you out here winning Kat.

Would you go to Enigma Tattoos to get tatted by Kat???

