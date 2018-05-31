Who Needs 9 Mag? Kat Tat Announces The Official Opening Of Her Beverly Hills Tattoo Shop

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

For the “Black Ink Crew Chicago” fans…

Kat Tat’s Enigma Tattoos Opening In June

While people were watching the new season of VH1’s “Black Ink Crew” a missing cast member was making a big announcement.

Kat Tat who ditched Chicago for L.A. after a tumultuous season 3, previously announced that she’s no longer 9 Mag affiliated and is opening her Enigma Tattoos shop in Beverly Hills.

Now she’s announcing the official opening date; June 21

We see you out here winning Kat.

Would you go to Enigma Tattoos to get tatted by Kat???

More Kat Tat on the flip.

