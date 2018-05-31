Who Needs 9 Mag? Kat Tat Announces The Official Opening Of Her Beverly Hills Tattoo Shop
For the “Black Ink Crew Chicago” fans…
Kat Tat’s Enigma Tattoos Opening In June
While people were watching the new season of VH1’s “Black Ink Crew” a missing cast member was making a big announcement.
Kat Tat who ditched Chicago for L.A. after a tumultuous season 3, previously announced that she’s no longer 9 Mag affiliated and is opening her Enigma Tattoos shop in Beverly Hills.
I’m so excited to take you guys on this journey with me and I want you to see my dream come true from the ground up!!! What should I name my tattoo shop!? Help me out!! Big thanks to my friend and realtor @davefinkgolfs for helping me lock this in!!! #KatTat#LosAngeles#VH1#tattooshop#beverlyhills#hollywood#freshstart#chicagoinla#LA#tattoo#latattooartist
Now she’s announcing the official opening date; June 21
We see you out here winning Kat.
I am SO EXCITED to announce the GRAND OPENING of my brand new tattoo shop @enigmabeverlyhills!!! This is a dream come true and I am so excited to work alongside some AMAZING artists! If you have ever been tattooed by me or just support I would love for you to come out and share this moment with me and meet the new artists of @enigmabeverlyhills! Thank you ALL for your continued support, this is a HUGE blessing and a dream come true!
Would you go to Enigma Tattoos to get tatted by Kat???
More Kat Tat on the flip.
It’s official!!! ENIGMA TATTOO coming to you this summer!!! Something about seeing it on paper just did something to me! I feel like I just got my college acceptance letter 😂😂😂 I am so excited and blessed and thankful for you guys to be taking this journey with me!!! Follow OUR new tattoo shop! @enigmabeverlyhills