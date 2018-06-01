Here’s Your Friendly Reminder That Amara La Negra’s Still Thicker Than Tu Mama’s Mangú
Amara La Negra Appreciation Post
Afro-Latina sensation Amara La Negra is still releasing new music, still educating the masses on colorism and yes, still thicker than a cold bowl of tu mama’s mangú.
The “Love & Hip Hop Miami” star/songstress recently posed for edgy editorial photos for ShuString Magazine and told the publication that she was “born to be a performer”…
while fully flaunting her bangin’ Dominican baaaawdy.
Amara’s now teasing her new single “Dutty Whine” while rocking her signature performance look; a sparkly copious cake flaunting bodysuit.
Sheesh, what’s there not to like about Amara La Negra?
More of her on the flip.
Amara also recently covered Rolling Out Magazine.
Continue Slideshow
Amara was one of People En Espanol’s 50 Most Beautiful.
🔥 @nysfemagazine 🔥 It’s a @amaralanegraaln takes over. June 2018 Summer Issue. Crazy. Sexy. Cool. Available on Magazine stands and online in June Photographer @eniarystudio Edits @eniarystudio MUA: @mlatricemua Swimsuit: @lanny_fashionistic Styled by: @fashionfrenzyatl Editor-In -Chief @iamfashionfrenzyatl Creative Director: @jjessi_mar A @fashionfrenzyatl INC. @chris_invasion_gordon production #NYSFE2018