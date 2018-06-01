Here’s Your Friendly Reminder That Amara La Negra’s Still Thicker Than Tu Mama’s Mangú

Ay dios mio, mami!

Amara La Negra Appreciation Post

Afro-Latina sensation Amara La Negra is still releasing new music, still educating the masses on colorism and yes, still thicker than a cold bowl of tu mama’s mangú.

The “Love & Hip Hop Miami” star/songstress recently posed for edgy editorial photos for ShuString Magazine and told the publication that she was “born to be a performer”…

while fully flaunting her bangin’ Dominican baaaawdy.

Amara’s now teasing her new single “Dutty Whine” while rocking her signature performance look; a sparkly copious cake flaunting bodysuit.

Sheesh, what’s there not to like about Amara La Negra?

