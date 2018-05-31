Savannah Chapter Of Black Lives Matter Calls For Adidas Boycott Over Drake Blackface Photos

Drake’s Exposed Blackface Photos Result In Black Lives Matter Group Boycott of Adidas Until They Cut Ties With Rapper

More bad news for Drizzy… The Savannah chapter of Black Lives Matter have called for a boycott of Adidas until they cut ties with the rapper, in light of his recently exposed blackface photos.

BOSSIP received the following press release from Black Lives Matter Savannah:

Black Lives Matter Savannah is asking that Adidas brand refrain from working with music artist Drake because of his insensitive and derogatory pictures of appearing in Blackface. BLM Savannah believes that the Black community, who has supported Drake’s career, deserves a public apology by the artist and that the shoe and clothing brand not work with the artist until such a full public apology and renouncing of the photos is made.

We reached out to the organization to see if the boycott was still on since Aubrey issued an explanation on Instagram late Wednesday but the group says that since there has been no apology they are moving forward with the ban on the brand.

Do you agree that Drake and the Adidas brand should continue to be punished for his disgraceful act?