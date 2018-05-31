Warriors Winning? Tristan Thompson “Physically And Emotionally” Exhausted Over Schlong Slanging Scandal
Sources Say Tristan And Khloe Are Constantly Fighting Since Cheating Scandal Broke
Poor thang! Tristan Thompson is feeling the burn at home while under pressure to win another NBA Championship. As you can probably imagine, Tristan has been dealing with the threat of losing his second baby mama, Khloe Kardashian since a cheating scandal involving multiple women broke just two days before the birth of their daughter True on April 12.
These days the couple are back together but insiders say their home is anything but happy.
“Tristan is completely emotionally and physically exhausted from the cheating allegations and of course the playoffs,” a source told US Weekly. “He is focused on the winning a championship for Cleveland.”
A Kardashian insider told Us Weekly on May 25 that the new parents are “fighting constantly.”
“She doesn’t know how she’s going to rebuild trust in him,” the insider explained. “She knows her family and friends aren’t supporting him or her right now.”
Can you really blame them? In the meantime Khloe has been focused on Baby True, and has posted the little girl several times, but pretty much never without a filter — smh.
And no worries about not having friends or family to support her because baby True is now her bestie.
Khloe’s also back in the gym now.
Tristan better be careful — Khloe is back on her Revenge Body ish!
Khloe’s also been the source of a lot of speculation because of tweets people have perceived as her sending subliminals. Hit the flip to see what we mean.