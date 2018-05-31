Warriors Winning? Tristan Thompson “Physically And Mentally” Exhausted Over Schlong Slanging Scandal

Sources Say Tristan And Khloe Are Constantly Fighting Since Cheating Scandal Broke

Poor thang! Tristan Thompson is feeling the burn at home while under pressure to win another NBA Championship. As you can probably imagine, Tristan has been dealing with the threat of losing his second baby mama, Khloe Kardashian since a cheating scandal involving multiple women broke just two days before the birth of their daughter True on April 12.

These days the couple are back together but insiders say their home is anything but happy.

“Tristan is completely emotionally and physically exhausted from the cheating allegations and of course the playoffs,” a source told US Weekly. “He is focused on the winning a championship for Cleveland.” A Kardashian insider told Us Weekly on May 25 that the new parents are “fighting constantly.” “She doesn’t know how she’s going to rebuild trust in him,” the insider explained. “She knows her family and friends aren’t supporting him or her right now.”

Can you really blame them? In the meantime Khloe has been focused on Baby True, and has posted the little girl several times, but pretty much never without a filter — smh.

💕Happy One Month True 💕 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 12, 2018 at 5:37am PDT

Mommy’s Little Love A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 26, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

And no worries about not having friends or family to support her because baby True is now her bestie.

I sometimes, still can’t believe im a mommy!!! I’m so so thankful for such a blessing!! True is the sweetest ever! I got my bestie for life! Thank you Jesus for my angel 💜 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 30, 2018

Khloe’s also back in the gym now.

My post-baby fitness journey has begun!! 💪 https://t.co/QsBme1SMsL — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 30, 2018

Tristan better be careful — Khloe is back on her Revenge Body ish!

Khloe’s also been the source of a lot of speculation because of tweets people have perceived as her sending subliminals. Hit the flip to see what we mean.