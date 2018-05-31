More Dubious Daddy News: Mother Of Carmelo Anthony’s Alleged Secret Side Seed Finally Reveals Baby Photo
Carmelo’s Baby Girl Revealed?
The Chicago area woman who allegedly assisted Carmelo Anthony in an adulterous affair that resulted in pregnancy just posted up a yummy little baby photo. Folks believe the pretty baby girl is his seed.
Mia Burks, who has been remaining pretty quiet on social media over the last several months, opened up her Instagram page yesterday just long enough to post the snap of the little baby.
Do you think she looks like Carmelo? Hit the flip to see.
Carmelo Anthony and his estranged wife La La already have a son together, Kiyan, so now he has a sister?
Mia didn’t confirm of deny if this was her child, instead she went back private when folks flooded the comments with questions. Just a few short weeks ago, Carmelo dedicated a post to his “forever Valentine” La La, so maybe they’ve gotten over the alleged side baby? No word yet on whether of not they’re moving forward with divorce.
Do YOU think this is Melo’s beautiful baby girl?