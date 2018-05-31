Keep Choking: Trumpsucker Sarah Sanders Got Verklempt When Little Boy Asks About Being Shot At School [Video]

Image via Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Sarah Sanders Emotional When Boy Asks About Being Shot At School

Time after time after time we watch children literally being slaughtered in their classrooms and time after time after time Donald Trump, White House, and the federal government at large refuse to take steps that might save lives.

Yesterday, when Trump’s head liar, Sarah Sanders took the podium for her weekly presser, she got a question she didn’t expect and got all misty-eyed…

If you’re so sad, why not do something meaningful to stop the killing? Just a thought.