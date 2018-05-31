Coupledom Confirmed: Draymond Green’s Been Quietly Double Dribblin’ THIS Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Star

- By Bossip Staff
New couple alert…

Draymond Green Dating Ex-Basketball Wife

Draymond Green’s rumored relationship was recently confirmed courtside after the Warriors win.

After Golden State successfully beat the Houston Rockets during Monday’s NBA Playoffs, Draymond walked over to a lovely lady, kissed her and picked up his 2-year-old son.

4th straight Finals, get that third ring. 💍 @money23green

That woman is former “Basketball Wives” star Hazel Renee, who appeared on season 6 of the VH1 program and briefly appeared on RHOA as a friend of Kandi Burruss.

Last year rumors swirled that Green broke up with his baby’s mother Jelissa Hardy who gave birth to their son in 2016 but Green denied the story saying,
“Stories without facts. The way of life nowadays.”

It’s unclear how long Draymond and Hazel have been dating, but the reality star’s clearly smitten with her Golden State Warrior.

Hazel previously chastised athletes on “Basketball Wives” for openly having wives and side chicks.

“It used to be they marry their girlfriend from high school or college, their main girlfriend and then still have the side chick on the low. Nowadays you have your side chick you have your main chick and everybody just goes along with it,” said Hazel.

Protect Your Happiness At All Cost✨ #HappyMonday #AllSmiles #ThisFilterLit 🤣🤣

    Is Summer Ever Really Over✨ #AllSmiles

