Coupledom Confirmed: Draymond Green’s Been Quietly Double Dribblin’ THIS Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Star
Draymond Green Dating Ex-Basketball Wife
Draymond Green’s rumored relationship was recently confirmed courtside after the Warriors win.
After Golden State successfully beat the Houston Rockets during Monday’s NBA Playoffs, Draymond walked over to a lovely lady, kissed her and picked up his 2-year-old son.
That woman is former “Basketball Wives” star Hazel Renee, who appeared on season 6 of the VH1 program and briefly appeared on RHOA as a friend of Kandi Burruss.
Last year rumors swirled that Green broke up with his baby’s mother Jelissa Hardy who gave birth to their son in 2016 but Green denied the story saying,
“Stories without facts. The way of life nowadays.”
It’s unclear how long Draymond and Hazel have been dating, but the reality star’s clearly smitten with her Golden State Warrior.
Hit the flip to see what we mean.
Hazel actually made their relationship public back in March in a post captioned,
“Your genuine care and concern for others is what makes you who you are! I am so happy to have grown to this space with you,” said Hazel. “#TuningOutNoise 🙉 #WeHereNow.”
Well, here we go….Although I legit want to fight you at times! All you see is me! Your genuine care and concern for others is what makes you who you are! I am so happy to have grown to this space with you. I appreciate your immense dedication to changing Elsa❄️! Here’s to you always working hard towards becoming the best YOU possible, making time for the things that matter and many more Blessings! I hope you had the most Amazing-ness BirthDay EVER @money23green 😊! #TuningOutNoise 🙉 #WeHereNow 💅🏼 #GodsPlan 🙏🏼 @beanzz16 said go video on em sooo….lol #MSU
Draymond previously posted Hazel a.ka. his Elsa back in April for her birthday.
Elsa Elsa Elsa…. I’m so thankful for where we are today. The growth that has taken place to be here has been exponential and fun. You always put people before yourself and that never goes unnoticed. You’ve helped me grow and I thank you. The good outweighs the bad and the ups make the downs all worth it. So on your special day I wish you nothing but happiness and here’s to many more great years!!! I love you @lovehazelrenee 😘😘😘 HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!🎉🎁🎂
Hazel previously chastised athletes on “Basketball Wives” for openly having wives and side chicks.
“It used to be they marry their girlfriend from high school or college, their main girlfriend and then still have the side chick on the low. Nowadays you have your side chick you have your main chick and everybody just goes along with it,” said Hazel.
Hazel is a close friend of Tristan Thompson’s baby’s mother Jordy Craig.