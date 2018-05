Drake: don’t push me when i’m in album mode Pusha T: pic.twitter.com/h6pANxkBS6 — doom (@eatinghalalfood) May 30, 2018

Hilarious Pusha Vs. Drake Memes

Everyone’s still reeling from stone-cold braidlette bully Pusha T’s heart-stopping Drake diss that blew up the internet while fueling the funniest (and PETTIEST) meme wave of 2018.

The memes behind this Drake vs Pusha T battle are CRUCIAL😂🤦🏾‍♂️🔥 pic.twitter.com/shFVjeaPQ7 — ŁŁ 🛩FLY 🛩JA〽️ES (@TwaunJames) May 31, 2018

Peep MORE hilariously petty memes from the Drake/Pusha on the flip.