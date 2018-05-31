Sweet Matrimony-dom: Tammy Rivera Gifts Wacka Flocka An Old School Car For His Birthday [Video]

- By Bossip Staff


(Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic)

How sweet! Waka Flocka is celebrating his birthday today, and his wife Tammy just pulled off the sweetest surprise gift. Tammy gathered folks in midtown to greet Waka with an old skool car. A 1986 Monte Carlo. She says the car took 26 days to come together. Look at his face:

Aww Waka says Tammy outdid herself this time.

Very sweet!

