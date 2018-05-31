Sweet Matrimony-dom: Tammy Rivera Gifts Wacka Flocka An Old School Car For His Birthday [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
How sweet! Waka Flocka is celebrating his birthday today, and his wife Tammy just pulled off the sweetest surprise gift. Tammy gathered folks in midtown to greet Waka with an old skool car. A 1986 Monte Carlo. She says the car took 26 days to come together. Look at his face:
Happy Birthday Baby!! I know out of all the cars in the world you love the 1986 Monte Carlo I used to tell you back when I ain’t have shit and you used to spoil me.. One day ima buy you a old school and NOW I DID!!! @wakaflocka THANK YOU @Autovisionpaintandbodyshop & Also @slickandcity_atl @installationgod for puting this car together in less than 26 DAYS!!!
Aww Waka says Tammy outdid herself this time.
Very sweet!