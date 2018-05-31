Hush It, Shad: Twitter Indefinitely Mutes Bow Wow’s MAGA Parody Production, Sparking Hilarity
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 12
❯
❮
Twitter Clowns Bow Wow’s New Video
Poor thang! Bow Wow excitedly shared snippets from the making of his new video yesterday and absolutely NO ONE was ready for it. In the BTS photos, Shad raps between and sunken Yeezy and a Trump look-a-like.
Are you excited about this???
According to twitter, Shad picked the wrong time to drop the post while folks were lurking around, waiting for Drizzy to drop revenge bars about Push T. Twitter users politely patted the rapper on the head and asked him to try again later…
Hit the flip for more hilarious replies.
Continue Slideshow