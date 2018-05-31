My Prerogative: Bobby Brown Wants To Lay Hands On Kanye West For Disrespecting Whitney Houston

Image via Getty

Bobby Brown Says He Wants To Fight Kanye West

Bobby Brown is 100% with the s#!ts and he’s pipin’ hot with Kanye West and Pusha T for exploiting the death of his dearly departed Whitney Houston on the cover of Pusha’s new album DAYTONA.

According to what he told Rolling Stone, it sounds like Bob is ready to take it there on sight!

“That’s really disgusting that he would do that,” Brown added. “That’s in really bad taste. Something should happen to Kanye. He’s already crazy. I knew that when I first met him. Now he’s pushing the bar a little bit. He needs somebody to slap him up or something. And I’m just the person to do it.”

Father, God, we come to you as humbly as we know how and ask that you PLEASE put brotha Kanye West on Bobby Brown’s path.