Let’s Investigate: #BlackInkChi’s Nikki Nicole Might Have The Most Bangin’ Bawwwdy On Reality TV

- By Bossip Staff
@the_nikkinicole

Does Nikki Nicole Have The Best Cakes On TV?

If you watched last night’s premiere of Black Ink Chicago, you may have noticed the scene where Nikki Nicole, Phor’s curvy live in GF, turned her exceptional cakes to the camera. It was better than the posterior angles of Fashion Nova models. Her donk and the rest of her bawwdy is bangin’!!

But does she have the best bawwdy?? Let’s examine the following gallery to investigate.

Hey bestfriend 💞👀 @phoreverim

A post shared by Nikki Nicole 🖤 Hair Goddess (@the_nikkinicole) on

 

Now I got thirty-two flavors of that bootylicious bubble gum 🍬

A post shared by Nikki Nicole 🖤 Hair Goddess (@the_nikkinicole) on

Caught lacking in my @fashionnovacurve fit 💙

A post shared by Nikki Nicole 🖤 Hair Goddess (@the_nikkinicole) on

    I’m ready to go 🙄 Dress @prettylittlething

    A post shared by Nikki Nicole 🖤 Hair Goddess (@the_nikkinicole) on

    Fine Brown Ting | Rocking @prettylittlething

    A post shared by Nikki Nicole 🖤 Hair Goddess (@the_nikkinicole) on

    Confidence is SEXY 💕 Dress @prettylittlething

    A post shared by Nikki Nicole 🖤 Hair Goddess (@the_nikkinicole) on

    🖤 @prettylittlething 🖤

    A post shared by Nikki Nicole 🖤 Hair Goddess (@the_nikkinicole) on

    Is it hot in here or is it just me 🔥 Top: @prettylittlething

    A post shared by Nikki Nicole 🖤 Hair Goddess (@the_nikkinicole) on

