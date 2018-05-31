Thanks Pusha Teaaaaaa! Iman Shumpert & Teyana Taylor Clap Back At Claims That He Smashed Drake’s ‘More Life’ Maker

Piss off Petunias!

Iman Shumpert And Teyana Taylor Deny Sophie Brussaux Rumors

There’s currently a nasty rumor swirling that the woman who had Drake’s “secret” son also had relationships with several other celebs—and one of them is responding.

As previously reported despite Pusha Teaaaa’s messy claims in “The Story Of Adidon” that Drake’s a deadbeat dad, sources say he’s been quietly paying money to the alleged mother of his child Sophie Brussaux and caring for his “son” Adonis.

Following that, a rumor from BlackSportsOnline swirled that Sophie was not only seeing Drake but a number of other high-profile men including ASAP Rocky, James Harden, Iman Shumpert and of Beyonce’s backup dancers (Say it ain’t so Les Twins!) who could have been the baby’s father.

Is The Porn Star’s Baby Really Drake’s Kid? How are James Harden & Iman Shumpert Involved; Who Gave Pusha T All The Info For “The Story of Adidon”? You Have Questions, I Have The Answers (Photos) https://t.co/XKm4eFCTcL pic.twitter.com/UnK4Gy9Mni — Robert Littal (@BSO) May 31, 2018

According to the VERY MARRIED Iman Shumpert however, that’s untrue. Iman took to his IG to admit to knowing Sophie but made sure to add that he was involved with her waaaay before marrying Teyana Taylor.

“Don’t believe this trash,” said Iman. “All of me and her interactions were prior to knowing my wife.”

Now, THIS is messy. We appreciate him clearing that up.

Teyana herself is also responding to the Sophie Brussaux rumor; hit the flip.