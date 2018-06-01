Skeletons: The Most Explosive Celebrity Secrets To Ever Get Exposed

1 of 12 ❯ ❮

The Most Explosive Celebrity Scandals This week has been all about revelations, all stemming from Pusha exposing Drake for having a secret son and his old blackface pictures. It was one of the most vicious exposures in the game. But fret not, Drake isn’t alone. Celebrities have been getting exposed since the beginning of time. These secrets that got put on blast, though, were the wildest to date. Take a look…

Rick Ross Parole Officer – Rick Ross was loving his street cred as the boss, then old pics surfaced of him as a parole officer and he had a hard time recovering.

Richard Pryor And Marlon Brando – Quincy Jones was out of the blue dropping tea bombs like it was nothing, including a tale of Richard Pryor and Marlon Brando clapping each other’s legendary cakes to smithereens back in the day.

Jay Z, Solange, Beyonce – Security cameras caught Solange swinging on Jay Z, bringing all sorts of revelations to the forefront, including him cheating on Bey.

Deadbeat Drizzy/Blackface – Pusha Liptons hit us up with some crazy tea about Drake, namely his secret son and an old pic of him in blackface. Vicious.

Every Rapper Ever’s Sex Practices – When Karrine Steffans’ book came out, she outed a slew of rappers and celebrities, going in on their sex lives, including the fact that DMX likes to bark. Among other things.

Bill Cosby’s Crimes – Allegations of Bill Cosby’s drugging women came out and America’s dad became a criminal and villain.

Hulk Hogan – Audio of him dropping N-bombs, getting him kicked out of WWE popped off a couple of years ago.

Tristan Thompson Cheating – TMZ had the videos of Tristan cheating on Khloe while she was still pregnant. Wowwww.

Lamar Odom’s Addiction – He revealed after he was out of the league that he was on some serious, hard drugs while in the league.

Drake Stabs Wayne In The Back – In Lil Wayne’s memoir about him time in jail, he revealed that Drake chopped down his bae to smithereens while Weezy was in jail