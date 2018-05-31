6 God, You Have A Problem: Pusha T Reacts To Blackface Drake’s Insta-fingery Explanation, “You’re Silent In All Black Issues”

Image via Paul Zimmerman/WireImage/Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty

Pusha T Responds To Drake’s Blackface Explanation

As we reported earlier, last night, Drake responded to the damaging photo of him wearing Blackface back in 2007. Not via scathing diss bars, but Instagram story.

Today, Pusha T sat down with Big Boy’s Neighborhood and continued to needle Aubrey Drake Graham in perhaps the only place where his armor of success leaves his biracial flesh exposed, his self-identification. His soul. Courtesy of DDotOmen.

This is bad. Not bad meaning good, but bad meaning bad. What is The Boy gonna do now?