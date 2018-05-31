Call Kim: NeNe Leakes Threatens To Expose The Paternity Of Brielle Biermann’s REAL #RHOA Dad

Ain’t over…

NeNe Leakes Blasts Brielle Biermann, Threatens To Expose Her Father

NeNe Leakes is STILL going in on Kim Zolciak’s “racist” daughter and their feud is getting nasty again.

Brielle Biermann recently complained on Instagram about people being mean on social media.

“It’s absolutely disgusting how mean people can be towards someone they don’t even know,” said Brielle on Hollywood Unlocked’s photo of EJ Johnson.

And when a fan pointed out that SHE “meanly” posted those alleged roast infestation videos in NeNe’s home, Brielle clapped back and tried to claim that NeNe posted the videos herself.

HUH?!

“I never posted the videos in NeNe’s house. NeNe did. I sent them to my mom and Brandon. Ask NeNe herself.”

So NeNe posted videos from her own house of Brielle alleging that she had roaches??? GTFOH Brielle…

Nene then clapped back in the RealHousewivesOfAtlanta comments section and sizzled Brielle’s bleached blonde scalp with threats to expose her real father.

“You just like your foolish a** momma!” said NeNe. “Wh the fuck would I post videos? Please think before you speak! To go a step further, your whole family better stop lying on me before I seat [sic] in an interview and tell everything from who your daddy is to how difficult your whole family is behind the scenes.”

BLOOOOP!

While it’s obvious that Kroy Biermann isn’t Brielle’s father, we wonder who her biological dad could possibly be…



How long before Kim Zolciak claps back to NeNe’s paternity threat???