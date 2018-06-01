Exclusive: Jill Scott Wants Estranged Hubby Punished For Alleged Dirty Legal Tricks In Messy Divorce

Jill Scott Accused Mike Dobson Of Trying To Get Out Of Giving Evidence In Divorce Case

Jill Scott wants her soon to be ex-husband punished for allegedly playing legal games in order to get out of being grilled by her lawyers as part of their contentious divorce.

The singer’s legal team filed a motion last month for sanctions against her ex, Mike Dobson, because she contends that her estranged husband has been doing all he can to avoid being deposed – or providing testimony – to Scott’s lawyers as part of their evidence collection in the case.

According to court docs, which were obtained by BOSSIP, Scott said Dobson and his lawyer didn’t initially respond to her attorney’s requests to schedule a date for Dobson’s deposition, and only eventually responded to say they weren’t available after Scott’s legal team filed a notice with the court. Scott’s lawyer accused Dobson’s lawyer of waiting until the last minute to break their scheduled deposition dates.

Scott also alleged in court papers that Dobson’s apparent refusal to schedule his deposition is part of a pattern of “bad faith” behavior designed to draw out their divorce in order for her to give him an “inequitable settlement” following their less than two years of marriage.