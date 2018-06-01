A Lil Positivity: “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s” Spice Launches Education & Entrepreneurship Charity For Women & Girls In The Caribbean

Dancehall Artist & Reality Starlet Gives Back In Her Native Jamaica

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s” newest cast member is working to make a difference in the lives of women and girls in her native Jamaica.

The Grace Hamilton Women Empowerment Foundation will provide support for women and girls through education and entrepreneurship.

At the nonprofit’s launch last weekend at the Eden Gardens Resort & Spa inb Kingston, an emotional Spice handed out checks for $300,000 Jamaican dollars (nearly $2,400 U.S. dollars) to pay for one young woman to attend college.

The “Duffle Bag” artist recounted her hardscrabble childhood on the island and said her painful youth fueled her success in music.

“As a young lady growing up in Jamaica, we barely have a support system,” Spice told us. “I want to be a voice to women worldwide, that’s why I launched ‘Grace Hamilton Women Empowerment Foundation.’”