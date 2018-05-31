People Ain’t Isht: Racist Soup Cookie Kills “Some N-Word” In Hit-And-Run, Brags On Snapchat “I Just Killed A Guy”
Racist Teen Motorist Hits And Kills Black Man
31-year-old Sherell Lewis Jr. is dead. He is dead because 18-year-old Matthew Martin. Matthew Martin is a racist piece of s#!t.
According to WAFB, Lewis had pulled over to the side of the road to remove a large piece of debris that was going to cause major damage to anyone who hit it.
While doing his public service, Sherell was struck by Martin and died on the way to the hospital.
Meanwhile, Martin was ke-ke’ing on Snapchat…
#SherellLewis Jr., 31, of Leesville had stopped to remove debris from the middle of the freeway when he was struck by a pick-up truck Tuesday afternoon, according to local reports. Lewis, a beloved barber in the community, was rushed to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries during medical treatment. According to local station KALB, LSP Troopers spoke with the driver, Matthew Martin, at the scene and questioned him and other witnesses about the incident. It was Martin’s Facebook and Snapchat posts following the crash, however, that has folks up in arms. Screenshots of his cell phone revealed exactly what Martin thought of Lewis, as he repeatedly referred to the slain man using the n-word.
Local police have found two witnesses and are investigating Lewis’ death.