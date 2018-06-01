New On Netflix: Check Out These Beautifully Black Titles Gracing Screens In June

“Set It Up,” “Marlon” & Season Two Of “Marvel’s Luke Cage” Among New Titles From Netflix

It’s a new month – and that means it’s time for a new crop of funny, fly and undeniably melanily shows from Netflix.

The digital content provider is set to drop a new crop of shows and movies that represent people of color. One highlight is the return of Harlem’s favorite superhero – “Marvel’s Luke Cage,” where we find the bulletproof man a neighborhood celeb uptown, but as the adage goes – “To whom much is given, much is expected.”

Peep the episode description:

After clearing his name, Luke Cage has become a celebrity on the streets of Harlem with a reputation as bulletproof as his skin. But being so visible has only increased his need to protect the community and find the limits of who he can and can’t save. With the rise of a formidable new foe, Luke is forced to confront the fine line that separates a hero from a villain.

Luke Cage’s season two airs June 22.

Hit the flip to check out our picks for June:

“Marlon” Season 1

Catch up on the first season of NBC comedy, which launches on Netflix on the same day that the show’s new season airs on TV. Goofy divorced dad Marlon Wayans moves back in with his ex-wife (played by Essence Atkins) and the pair hilariously attempt to co-parent their two precocious kids. “Marlon” season one premieres June 15.