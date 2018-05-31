Ray J And Princess Love Share The First Photo Of Their Precious Baby Girl Melody

- By Bossip Staff
Ray J And Princess Love Share First Baby Photo

Ray J and wife Princess Love are clearly over the moon with their brand new bundle of joy, Melody Love. The proud parents are not at all shy about showing off their firstborn, just one week after her birth.

And we can see why. Their baby girl is ADORABLE. Princess shared the first public family photo with baby Melody earlier today.

Introducing Melody Love Norwood 💕 @okmagazine

A post shared by Princess Love Norwood (@princesslove) on

Awww, precious, right? Congrats to these two!

Getty/Instagram

Comments

