Congratulations! Chilli And Dallas Austin’s Son Tron Graduates With His Bachelor’s In Music Production
My TRONSTER just graduated yall!!!! @timeflybye I am soooooo proud of u. All of the hard work of many late nights has paid off!!! Now, on to the next beginning of ur life and as always n forever I'll be right there with you! I love u to pieces n then some! #bachelorofscience @fullsail graduate 🎓🎓🎓💃🏽🕺🏽🙋🏽🙌🏽👑🙏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🤘🏽😚 #myminimee #twinning #thankyouJesus
Among this year’s accomplished graduates is Chilli and Dallas Austin’s son, Tron Austin. He just walked across the stage with a BA in Music Production from Full Sail University, and Mom and Dad were each there cheering him on.
HARD WORK and DEDICATION remember you can do ANYTHING you set your mind to. First off I wanna thank my Lord and savior Jesus Christ 🙏🏽Thank you to all my family for supporting me and believing in me ! Thank you to @fullsail for having me and all my mentors! As far as I’m concerned my life begins right now GODSPEED from now on next step music industry take over let’s gooo 🔥🔥🔥🎓🎓🎓🦍🦍🦍
Did I hear a bachelors degree in music production?! ?⚡️🎶Yes I did ! You have to give your kids a better opportunity than u had .. that’s what makes the world a better place I love you @timeflybye no words could express how proud I am for you to be my son now-let’s get that fuckin ROWDY boys baaaaaaagggggggg💰💰💰💰💰💰⚡️👊🏽⚡️👊🏽⚡️👊🏽🔥🔥🔥#proud #
Nice! Looks like he’s more than ready to follow in his parents’ musical footsteps. Congratulations to this young man on his achievement!
Getty/Instagram