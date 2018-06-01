Congratulations! Chilli And Dallas Austin’s Son Tron Graduates With His Bachelor’s In Music Production

- By Bossip Staff
Chilli And Dallas Austin’s Son Tron Graduates College

It’s grad season!

Among this year’s accomplished graduates is Chilli and Dallas Austin’s son, Tron Austin. He just walked across the stage with a BA in Music Production from Full Sail University, and Mom and Dad were each there cheering him on.

Nice! Looks like he’s more than ready to follow in his parents’ musical footsteps. Congratulations to this young man on his achievement!

