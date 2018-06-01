Congratulations! Chilli And Dallas Austin’s Son Tron Graduates With His Bachelor’s In Music Production

My TRONSTER just graduated yall!!!! @timeflybye I am soooooo proud of u. All of the hard work of many late nights has paid off!!! Now, on to the next beginning of ur life and as always n forever I'll be right there with you! I love u to pieces n then some! #bachelorofscience @fullsail graduate 🎓🎓🎓💃🏽🕺🏽🙋🏽🙌🏽👑🙏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🤘🏽😚 #myminimee #twinning #thankyouJesus

